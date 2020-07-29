  • Home
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020: Live Updates

Students can access the UBSE Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020 through the board's official website: ubse.uk.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will release the UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 today by 11 am, an official confirmed to NDTV. Students can access the Class 10 and Class 12 results through the UBSE’s official website: ubse.uk.gov.in. This year, approximately 2.75 lakh students appeared in Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in Uttarakhand and are waiting for their results. The Uttarakhand board exams were scheduled to be held between March 3 to March 25 but certain exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 had to be postponed to June due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last year, the UK Board Results were released by May 30 but the results were delayed this time around as the evaluation process was affected by COVID-19 outbreak and resultant nationwide lockdown.

Live updates

