  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttarakhand UK Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results 2022

Uttarakhand UK Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results 2022

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: A total of 77.74 per cent students cleared the UBSE Class 10 exams 2022 successfully. The UK Board 10th, 12th result is available on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 4:15 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Live
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
Uttarakhand Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow
Uttarakhand Board UBSE To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 By June 10: Official
Uttarakhand UK Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results 2022
Check UK Board 10th, 12th results at ubse.uk.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Monday, June 6 announced the results for Class 10, 12 examinations. A total of 77.74 per cent students cleared the UBSE Class 10 exams 2022 successfully. Students can check their Uttarakhand High School (HS) and Inter board results on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in using roll number and date of birth. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Recommended: Popular Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!
Browse: Best Colleges in Uttarakhand after 12th, Access Now!

The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the 10th, 12th exams 2022. To get UK Board 10th, 12th results on the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in, the students need to use their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Class 10, 12 mark sheets will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 concluded in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th and 12th exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent respectively.

For details on UK Board 10th, 12th results, please visit the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Result Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
Live | UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 (Out) Live: Uttarakhand UBSE Result Available Now, Direct Link To Check
UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link
UK Board Result 2022: Uttarakhand UBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared; Direct Link
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 Result Shortly At Ubse.uk.gov.in
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
Manipur Board Declares Class 12 Board Exam Result 2022
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
West Bengal Cabinet Approves Proposal To Make Mamata Banerjee Chancellor Of State-Run Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................