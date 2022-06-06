Uttarakhand UK Board Announces Class 10, 12 Results 2022
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: A total of 77.74 per cent students cleared the UBSE Class 10 exams 2022 successfully. The UK Board 10th, 12th result is available on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in
UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) on Monday, June 6 announced the results for Class 10, 12 examinations. A total of 77.74 per cent students cleared the UBSE Class 10 exams 2022 successfully. Students can check their Uttarakhand High School (HS) and Inter board results on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in using roll number and date of birth. UK Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Live Updates
The students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper and in overall to get pass in the 10th, 12th exams 2022. To get UK Board 10th, 12th results on the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in, the students need to use their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Class 10, 12 mark sheets will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.
Over 2 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 concluded in April. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th and 12th exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent respectively.
For details on UK Board 10th, 12th results, please visit the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.