Uttarakhand Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Tables Here

UK Board 2023 Exams: While the Class 10 exams will be held between March 17 and April 6, the Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 6, 2023 10:15 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Uttarakhand board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 final exams. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The ubse.uk.gov.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheets.

Latest: Career Guidance Test to choose the right Career Path for you. Start Now
Don't Miss: UK Board Class 12th Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Suggested: Toppers' Preparation Tips to Score 99+ in Boards, Check Now

The UK board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the board will provide 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper before the start of the exam. The Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 exam will be held for three hours’ duration between 10 am and 1 pm for most of the papers.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Date

Timing

Subjects

March 17, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Hindi

March 18, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali

March 21, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Science

March 24, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

English

March 25, 2023

10 am to 12 pm

Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)

10 am to 1 pm

Ranjan kala

March 28, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Mathematics

March 29, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)

April 1, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Social Science

April 3, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account

10 am to 12 pm

Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber

April 5, 2023

10 am to 1 pm

Sanskrit

10 am to 12.30 pm

Information Technology

April 6, 2023

10 am to 12 pm

Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)

10 am to 1 pm

-

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023

Exam Dates

Subject(s)

March 16, 2023

Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)

March 18, 2023

Geology, Geography

March 20, 2023

Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)

March 21, 2023

Sociology

March 23, 2023

Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)

March 24, 2023

Drawing and Painting

March 25, 2023

Mathematics

March 27, 2023

Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)

March 28, 2023

Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,

March 29, 2023

Military Science, Computer Science

March 31, 2023

Economics

April 1, 2023

Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)

April 3, 2023

English

April 5, 2023

History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)

April 6, 2023

Home Science, Business Studies

Click here for more Education News
Uttarakhand Board 10th examination Uttarakhand Board 12th Examination
