Uttarakhand Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Tables Here
UK Board 2023 Exams: While the Class 10 exams will be held between March 17 and April 6, the Class 12 exams will be conducted from March 16 to April 6, 2023.
The Uttarakhand board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 final exams. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The ubse.uk.gov.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheets.
The UK board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the board will provide 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper before the start of the exam. The Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 exam will be held for three hours’ duration between 10 am and 1 pm for most of the papers.
Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023
Date
Timing
Subjects
March 17, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Hindi
March 18, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali
March 21, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Science
March 24, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
English
March 25, 2023
10 am to 12 pm
Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion)
10 am to 1 pm
Ranjan kala
March 28, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Mathematics
March 29, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory)
April 1, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Social Science
April 3, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account
10 am to 12 pm
Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber
April 5, 2023
10 am to 1 pm
Sanskrit
10 am to 12.30 pm
Information Technology
April 6, 2023
10 am to 12 pm
Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi)
10 am to 1 pm
-
Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023
Exam Dates
Subject(s)
March 16, 2023
Hindi, Agriculture Hindi (only Part II)
March 18, 2023
Geology, Geography
March 20, 2023
Urdu, Punjabi, Physics, Accountancy, Agricultural Science- question paper 1 (For Part I), Agricultural Science- question paper 6 (For Part II)
March 21, 2023
Sociology
March 23, 2023
Political Science, Agro Botany Second Question Paper (Part I) Agriculture Economics Seventh Question Paper (Part II)
March 24, 2023
Drawing and Painting
March 25, 2023
Mathematics
March 27, 2023
Sanskrit, Agricultural Physics & Climatology Third Paper (Part-I), Agricultural Zoology Eighth Paper (Part II)
March 28, 2023
Chemistry, Pedagogy, Psychology,
March 29, 2023
Military Science, Computer Science
March 31, 2023
Economics
April 1, 2023
Biology, Hindustani Music (Vocal), Hindustani Music (Percussion Instruments), Hindustani Music (Melodic Instruments), Agricultural Engineering Fourth Paper (Part I), Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Ninth Paper (Part II)
April 3, 2023
English
April 5, 2023
History, Agricultural Mathematics and Primary Statistics Fifth Paper (Part I), Agricultural Chemistry Tenth Paper (Part II)
April 6, 2023
Home Science, Business Studies