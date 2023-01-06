Uttarakhand Board Announces Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2023 Dates; Complete Time-Tables Here

Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 date sheets announced

The Uttarakhand board has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 final exams. The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) will conduct the 2023 Class 10 exams between March 17 and April 6, while Class 12 exams will be held from March 16 to April 6, 2023. The ubse.uk.gov.in website is hosting the Class 10 and Class 12 exam datesheets.

The UK board, while announcing the Class 10, 12 exam dates also said that the board will provide 15 minutes reading time to read the question paper before the start of the exam. The Uttarakhand board Class 10, 12 exam will be held for three hours’ duration between 10 am and 1 pm for most of the papers.

Uttarakhand Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2023

Date Timing Subjects March 17, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Hindi March 18, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Urdu, Punjabi, Bengali March 21, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Science March 24, 2023 10 am to 1 pm English March 25, 2023 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Vocal Music/ Hindustani Music (Percussion) 10 am to 1 pm Ranjan kala March 28, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Mathematics March 29, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Home Science (Subject 1 only for girls and subject 2 is for boys and girls who have opted as compulsory) April 1, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Social Science April 3, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Accountancy/ Business Element/ Ledger Account 10 am to 12 pm Agriculture/ Tourism and Hospitality/ Beauty and Wellness/ Electronic and Hardware/ Multiskilling/ Plumber April 5, 2023 10 am to 1 pm Sanskrit 10 am to 12.30 pm Information Technology April 6, 2023 10 am to 12 pm Hindustani Music (Melody)/ Typing(English or Hindi) 10 am to 1 pm -

Uttarakhand Board Class 12 Datesheet 2023