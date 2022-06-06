  • Home
Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced today at 4 PM. Check Class 10, 12 result 2022 on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 10:17 am IST | Source: Careers360

Uttarakhand UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Today
Check UK Board 10th, 12th results 2022 at ubse.uk.gov.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

UK Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) will declare the Class 10, 12 results today. The students appeared in the Class 10, 12 exams can check the result on the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in. The Class 10, 12 results will be announced at 4 PM from the board office, as per UKBSE.

A total of 2.42 lakh (2,42,955) students appeared for the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022; 1.29 lakh (1,29,785) students appeared for the high school (class 10) and another 1 lakh for intermediate (class 12) exams.

The UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be available on the official websites- uaresults.nic.in, ubse.uk.gov.in. To get UK Board results, they need to use their roll number, date of birth and captcha code. Class 10, 12 mark sheets will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

The minimum passing marks in the UK Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 is 33 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage in the 10th exam was 99.09 per cent and 99.56 per cent in 12th.

For details on UK Board 10th, 12th results, please visit the official website- ubse.uk.gov.in.

