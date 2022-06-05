Uttarakhand Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow
The UK Board Class 10, 12 results 2022 will be announced on June 6
Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 9:34 pm IST | Source: Careers360
The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) will announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on Monday, June 6.
