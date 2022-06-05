Uttarakhand Board To Announce 10th, 12th Results 2022 Tomorrow

Image credit: shutterstock.com UK Board 10th, 12th results tomorrow

The Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UK Board) will announce the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on Monday, June 6.

