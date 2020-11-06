  • Home
Uttarakhand: 84 Schools Closed For Five Days After 80 Teachers Test COVID-19 Positive

Eighty-four schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division have been closed for 5 days after 80 teachers test positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

New Delhi:

Eighty-four schools in five blocks of Pauri District in Garhwal Division of Uttarakhand have been closed for 5 days after 80 teachers test positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.

The teachers, working in schools of Khirsu, Pauri, Kot, Pabo and Kaljikhal blocks of Pauri district, detected positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Schools in the state were re-opened on November 2.

State Health Secretary Amit Negi told ANI that the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts of the state have been instructed to get COVID-19 test done for the teachers posted in schools, adding that the Education Department has also issued standard operating procedure (SoP) in this regard.

The Health Secretary further cautioned the people against the surge in coronavirus cases and said it is likely to spread further during the winter season.

He further urged people to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols in the festive season.

