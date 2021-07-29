Uttarakhand 10, 12th Result 2021 Likely On July 31; Important Points

Uttarakhand 10, 12th Result 2021 To Be Out By July 31

The Uttarakhand Board of Secondary Education, or UBSE, is likely to declare the results of Class 10, 12th students on July 31. Students can visit the official website of UBSE, ubse.uk.gov.in, to check their results.

So far, there is no official confirmation on the UBSE result 2021 date, but the reports suggest that the Class 10 and Class 12 result 2021 are likely to be released on July 31. Uttarakhand Board had decided to call off the board examinations this year in view of the increasing number of Covid cases across the state. To prepare results, the Board had devised evaluation criteria which suggested assessing the students based on their performance in previous classes and internal assessments.

UBSE 10th Evaluation Criteria

The students have been evaluated for a total of 500 marks. The formula is 75:25.

75% weightage has been given to student's performance in Class 9 and 25 per cent weightage has been given to student's performance in half yearly and internal examination of Class 10.

UBSE 12th Evaluation Criteria

Similar to Class 10, Class 12 students will also be evaluated out of 500 marks in total. As per the criteria set by the board for Class 12th, a formula of 50:40:10 has been implemented for preparing the result. 50% weightage has been given to their performance in Class 10, 40% weightage to Class 11, and 10% weightage to Class 12 internal assessments.

Uttarakhand Board Result 2021: How to check result