Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here

UPTAC BTech counselling 2022 cut-off released

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has announced the Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2022 college-wise cut-offs. JEE Main aspirants who have registered for UPTAC BTech counselling can check the cut-offs on the official website-- uptac.admissions.nic.in. The UP BTech college-wise cut-off scores include opening and closing ranks of each category and gender.

Candidates can check the UP BTech cut-off by selecting desired round, institute and category. The two rounds of UP BTech counselling process have been conducted so far for both home-state candidates and other state candidates. The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) is conducting the BTech counselling process on behalf of AKTU Lucknow.

"The allotment of seats through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the merit of the candidate, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category," UPTAC said in a statement.

The UPTAC has declared the BTech counselling round 1 seat allotment result on October 15 and asked candidates to respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 15 and 17, 2022. The choice filling and locking process for second round was held from October 18 to 20. The UP BTech round 2 seat allotment result was declared on October 21, 2022.

Aspirants shortlisted in UP BTech round 2 counselling can respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 22 and 25, 2022. For more related details candidates can visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.