  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here

Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has announced the Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2022 college-wise cut-offs.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 22, 2022 5:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link
UPCET Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out; Direct Link Here
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Reporting Begins; List Of Documents Required
Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration Last Date Today
AP ICET Counselling 2022: Seat Allotment Result Today; Know How To Check
Uttar Pradesh UPTAC BTech College-Wise Cut-Off Released; Details Here
UPTAC BTech counselling 2022 cut-off released
New Delhi:

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has announced the Uttar Pradesh BTech counselling 2022 college-wise cut-offs. JEE Main aspirants who have registered for UPTAC BTech counselling can check the cut-offs on the official website-- uptac.admissions.nic.in. The UP BTech college-wise cut-off scores include opening and closing ranks of each category and gender.

Recommended: Check your NITs/IIITs/GFTIs & Uttar Pradesh Engineering College Admission Chances through JEE  Rank. Click Here

Candidates can check the UP BTech cut-off by selecting desired round, institute and category. The two rounds of UP BTech counselling process have been conducted so far for both home-state candidates and other state candidates. The Uttar Pradesh Technical Admission Counselling (UPTAC) is conducting the BTech counselling process on behalf of AKTU Lucknow.

"The allotment of seats through counselling will be carried out strictly in accordance with the merit of the candidate, subject to the order of preference given for the seats and availability of seat in the category," UPTAC said in a statement.

Direct Link: UP BTech 2022 Cut-Off Score

The UPTAC has declared the BTech counselling round 1 seat allotment result on October 15 and asked candidates to respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 15 and 17, 2022. The choice filling and locking process for second round was held from October 18 to 20. The UP BTech round 2 seat allotment result was declared on October 21, 2022.

Aspirants shortlisted in UP BTech round 2 counselling can respond to the allotted seat by choosing either freeze or float option between October 22 and 25, 2022. For more related details candidates can visit the official website of UPTAC at uptac.admissions.nic.in.

Click here for more Education News
UPCET B.Tech
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling Dates Out; Registration Begins
Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Guidelines As UG Classes To Commence Next Month
Delhi University Issues Anti-Ragging Guidelines As UG Classes To Commence Next Month
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Programmes
Banaras Hindu University Releases First Cut-Off List For Undergraduate Programmes
Federal Bank Scholarship 2022-23: Applications Invited For Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship
Federal Bank Scholarship 2022-23: Applications Invited For Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation Scholarship
India A Leader In Skills Expansion Of National Curriculum, Says Economist Group’s Study
India A Leader In Skills Expansion Of National Curriculum, Says Economist Group’s Study
.......................... Advertisement ..........................