UP Board Result 2021: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) By Students This Year

UP Results 2021: Answers to frequently asked questions

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 exams in view of the Covid crisis and considering the safety of the students. The Uttar Pradesh Government is yet to announce the evaluation criteria to assess the students of the cancelled board exams.

“On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel’s recommendations,” Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the Minister of Secondary Education portfolio said earlier.

Here are some answers to frequently asked questions regarding the UP Board result 2021

Question: Will students be allowed to take the UP board Class 10, 12 exams later?

Answer: While announcing the evaluation criteria of UP board exams, the board might announce that Class 10 and Class 12 students will get an option to either write the exams later when the situation arising out of Covid improves.

Question: How will students of Class 10 and Class 12 evaluated?

Answer: UPMSP is yet to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 evaluation criteria. This decision on evaluation criteria will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of Class 11 can be started, the Deputy Chief Minister said, adding that those getting promoted from Class 12 without exams will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.

Question: When will ISC Class 12 exams be conducted?

Answer: CISCE has not yet announced the Class 12 ISC exam dates. However, while announcing the postponement news, the council said that the decision on the conduct of Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June.

Question: When were the UP board results 2020 announced?

Answer: The board had released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 27. The overall pass percentage last year in UPMSP Class 10 was 83.31 per cent and Class 12 was 74.63 per cent.

Question: When will admission to Class 11 and UG programmes in Uttar Pradesh start?

Answer: Given that UPMSP has cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the admission process for Class 11 and undergraduate programmes will likely begin shortly.