A decision on UP Board exam date is yet to be announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is yet to make a decision on the postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Uttar Pradesh government has postponed the Class 10 and Class 12 exams as a safety measure to break the chain of COVID-19 and considering students’ safety. While announcing the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 exams, UPMSP had said that the board exams will be held after May 20 and the new time table will be decided in the first week of May. However, no announcement has been made yet.

The Classes 10 and 12 exams for the students of UPMSP and its affiliated schools in Uttar Pradesh were scheduled to start on April 24.

Meanwhile, a ‘fake’ date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams dates May 17 circulated on social media platforms recently. The date sheet allegedly issued by UPMSP was false, Divya Kant Shukla, Secretary of the board has clarified.

“It is informed that the high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) examinations date sheet of the year 2021 was being circulated on WhatsApp dated 17-5-2021 which says that examinations will be held from 05 June 2021 to 25 June 2021. This timetable is absolutely fake. FIR will be registered against those who have circulated this fake news,” the Board Secretary said.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Exams Last Year

The exams for Class 10 and Class 12 were conducted from February 18 to March 6, 2020, but the evaluation process was disrupted by the onslaught of nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. As many as 56 lakh students appeared for their UP Board exams last year. While the overall pass percentage of UP Board Class 10 last year was 83.31 per cent, it was 74.63 per cent for UP Class 12.

Last year UPMSP had allowed compartment option for the students of intermediate classes. The UP Board also issued e-mark sheets to students last year as a first and they were made available within three days of the declaration of Class 10 and Class 12 results.

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.