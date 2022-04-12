Uttar Pradesh UPMSP To Conduct Class 12 English Exam Tomorrow In 24 Districts

  • Home
UP Board 12th Exams 2022: The Class 12 English exam will be conducted in 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 12, 2022 11:26 pm IST | Source: Careers360
UP Board 12th English exam will be held tomorrow
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP Board 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the Class 12 English exam on Wednesday, April 13 which was earlier cancelled due to alleged paper leak. The Class 12 English exam will be conducted in 24 districts- Ballia, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Azamgarh, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Jalaun, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar, and Gorakhpur.

The Uttar Pradesh Board earlier had to cancel the Class 12, intermediate English paper after it got leaked in 24 districts of the state. As per report, class 12 English paper was being sold in the market for Rs 500. The police recently arrested the alleged master mind behind the paper leak. Ballia Police said in a statement on Sunday said, "Nirbhay Narayan Singh, the manager of Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, along with one Rajeev Prajapati, leaked the question paper kept in the college."

"The leaked question paper was sent to an English teacher by Prajapati. The English teacher solved the paper and handed it to Nirbhay Narayan Singh," it said. Prajapati, along with teacher who solved the paper, had been arrested earlier. Singh sold the solved paper for Rs 25,000-30,000 each, police said. "Singh also shared the solved copy to other people using popular messaging application for money. “The findings have been corroborated using digital forensics of Nirbhay Narayan's phone and his bank transactions," police said.

So far 46 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including three journalists and the Ballia District Inspector of Schools. Three FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act till now have been lodged at different police stations of Ballia in connection with the case, as reported by news agency PTI.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a Special Task Force (STF) of UP police to book those found involved in the matter under the National Security Act.

