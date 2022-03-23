  • Home
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Covid-19; Important Exam Day Guidelines To Follow

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Over 51 lakh (51,92,689) students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year which will be concluded on April 12

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

UPMSP 10th, 12th exams will be concluded on April 12
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the class 10, 12 exams from March 24. Over 51 lakh (51,92,689) students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year following the Covid-19 guidelines.

The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Important Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Students must carry UP board admit cards to the exam centre, they need to reach the exam centre 30 minutes before the reporting time
  2. The students need to follow Covid-19 guidelines at exam centre- carrying face mask, hand sanitisers are mandatory. More than 25 students will not permitted in a class
  3. Students are not allowed to carry any type of electronic devices to the exam hall
  4. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

The Class 10, 12 UP Board exams will get over on April 12.

UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board Exam

