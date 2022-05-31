UP Board Class 10, 12 Results Date When? Check What We Know So Far

UPMSP result date soon

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results in June. Uttar Pradesh board results will be declared on the official website of UPMSP -- upmsp.edu.in. Apart from upmsp.edu.in, the UP board Class 10, 12 results will also be made available at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. UP board held the Class 10, 12 board exams in March-April for over 51 lakh students.

A UP board official earlier told Careers360 that the UPMSP 10th and 12th results 2022 will be declared by June second week. "The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post-evaluation process takes time," he said.

The board has cautioned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls. The board said that it is aware that students and their parents might receive calls to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP.

In order to curb cheating, surveillance was being done in the exam centres through control rooms with CCTV cameras installed. The security around the UPMSP exam centres were also increased and zonal magistrates were appointed on duty to avoid malpractice in the UP board exam centres.