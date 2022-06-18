Uttar Pradesh Board Announces 10th, 12th Results 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock UP Board Result 2022 has been announced by the UPMSP at upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the results of Class 10, 12 exams 2022. The pass percentage in the UP Board 10th exam was 88.18 percent. In both the UPMSP 10th, 12th exams, the girls have performed better than boys. In 10th, the pass percentage of girls was 91.69 percent and the pass percentage of boys was 85.25 percent.

In UP Board Class 10 results, Prince Patel from Kanpur top scored with 97.67 percent. Sanskriti Thakur from Muradabad and Kiran Kushwaha from Kanpur were the second toppers with 97.50 percent. Aniket Sharma from Kannauj was the third top scorer with 97.33 percent.

Divyanshi of Fatehpur top scored the UP Board Class 12 results with 95.40 percent. Anshika Yadav from Prayagraj and Yogesh Pratap Singh from Barbanki were the second-toppers with 95 percent. Bal Krishna from Fatehpur with 94 percent was the third topper in the UP Board 12th Result.

The UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2022 are available on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. To download the UP board scorecard, the students need to use roll number, date of birth.

A total of 51.92 lakh (51,92,916) students appeared in the UP Board 10th, 12th exams conducted from March 24 to April 13. The minimum passing marks in the Class 10, 12 exam was 30 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage in the matric exam was 99.53 per cent, while 97.88 per cent of students qualified in the Inter or Class 12.