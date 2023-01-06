UPMSP Class 10, 12 pre-board, practical exam dates announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 pre-board exam dates and practical exam dates. While the pre-board theory exams will be held between January 16 and January 20, the practical exams will be held in two phases -- first from January 21 to 28, the next between January 29 and February 5, 2023.

The board will hold the UP board 12th practicals in two phases. In the first phase, UPMSP 12th practical exams will be conducted between January 21 and January 28, 2023 in Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Devipatan and Basti. The second phase of the Uttar Pradesh Class 12th practical exams will be held from January 29 to February 5, 2023 in Aligarh, Meerut, Moradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Varanasi and Gorakhpur.

The board will make the link to upload marks project-based examination (internal assessment) held at school-level and grades of Moral, Yoga, Sports and Physical Education of of high school, of Class 10, and grades of intermediate, or Class 10, of Moral, Yoga through the Principal of the schools available between January 10 and 25.

The board is yet to announce an update on the Class 10 and Class 12 UPMSP exam date. When announced, students will be able to download the UPMSP time table 2023 pdf from the board’s official website -- upmsp.edu.in. The Uttar Pradesh Class 10, 12 datesheet will mention details of UP board exam dates 2023, subject names, exam timings and instructions for the students.