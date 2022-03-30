Uttar Pradesh Board Cancels 12th English Exam; Solved Answers Viral, Sold For Rs 500

Image credit: shutterstock.com UPMSP English exam cancelled due to paper leak

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP cancelled the class 12, intermediate exam for English paper which was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, March 30. The 12th English paper got cancelled in 24 districts of the state due to alleged paper leak incident in Ballia district. As per report, class 12 English paper was being sold in the market for Rs 500. Bihar Board BSEB 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

Following the paper leak report, the UP Board decided to cancel the intermediate, 12th English paper series 316 ED and 316 EI. The intermediate exam for Englsh paper has been cancelled for 24 districts- Ballia, Etah, Baghpat, Badaun, Sitapur, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Chitrakot, Pratapgarh, Gonda, Azamgarh, Agra, Varanasi, Mainpuri, Mathura, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Shahjahanpur, Unnao, Jalaun, Mahoba, Ambedkar Nagar and Gorakhpur.

"The fresh date for the intermediate English exam to be held in these 24 districts will be announced soon," UPMSP release mentioned.

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, while 24,11,035 students have registered for Class 12 exam this year. The class 10, 12 exams will be held from March 24 to April 12.