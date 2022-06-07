  • Home
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022 When? Here's What Official Said

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022: UP Board Official told Careers360, "the board will take time to announce the 10th, 12th results."

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 7, 2022 11:51 am IST

Check UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2022 at upresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

UPMSP 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has not decided the dates of announcing the UPMSP Class 10, 12 results 2022, though there are reports that the 10th, 12th results 2022 will be announced this week, by June 12. UP Board Official told Careers360, "the board will take time to announce the 10th, 12th results." "We can't predict any result date now, the board will inform once result date gets confirmed," the official added.

The students can check the UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2022 on the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. They can download the 10th, 12th provisional scorecard using their roll number and school code. The students can also check the UP Board 10th, 12th results via SMS; they need to send the roll number to 56263.

The UP Board has also advised students and parents not to fall prey on fraudulent calls which may offer to increase the marks or give passing marks to the students of UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams. Over 51 lakh (51,92,68) students had appeared for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 concluded in April. The evaluation process for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022 concluded in May.

Meanwhile, from next year, the Uttar Pradesh Board will introduce multiple-choice (MCQ) questions in the Madhyamik, Class 10 exams. As per report, 30 per cent of the questions in the Class 10 paper will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) type, and students will be provided with optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. The UP Board may introduce the MCQ pattern in the Class 12 exam from 2025.

For details on the UP board 10th, 12th exams, please visit the websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

