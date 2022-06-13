Image credit: shutterstock.com UP Board 10th, 12th results 2022 will be available at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to announce the result of Class 10, 12 exams this week, by Saturday, June 18. UP Board official told Careers360, "students can expect their Class 10, 12 results 2022 by June 18. The result date will be announced soon." Once announced, students can check the Class 10, 12 results 2022 on the official websites of UPMSP-- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. The students can download the Class 10, 12 provisional scorecard using roll number and school code.

The students can also check the 10th, 12th results via SMS; sending roll number to 56263. The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th exams 2022 was concluded in May. This year, there were lots of questions asked were out of syllabus. The UPMSP has directed to award full marks on these specific questions in Class 10, 12.

A total of 47.75 lakh (47,75,749) students appeared for the UP Board 10th, 12th exams 2022, out of 51.92 lakh (51,92,689) students enrolled. Both the Class 10, 12 exams was held from March 24 to April 13.

Meanwhile, from next year, the Class 10 aspirants will get multiple-choice (MCQ) questions. In the Class 10 paper, 30 per cent of the questions will be multiple-choice questions (MCQ) type, and students will be provided with optical mark recognition (OMR) sheets. The UP Board may introduce the MCQ pattern in the Class 12 exam from 2025.

The UP Board result will also be available on private websites, app, apart from the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.