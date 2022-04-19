Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 To Begin Tomorrow

  • Home
UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: The practical examinations for High School (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) exam will be conducted in two phases from April 20 to 27 and April 28 to May 4, 2022 respectively

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 19, 2022 8:06 pm IST

UPMSP 10th, 12th practical exams will be conducted from April 20 to May 4
UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 practical exams 2022 from Wednesday, April 20. The practical examinations for High School (Class 10) exam, and intermediate (Class 12) exam will be conducted in two phases from April 20 to 27 and April 28 to May 4, 2022 respectively.

In the first phase, the 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 will be held at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam is scheduled to be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.

According to the notification, the marking for the practical examinations will be 50:50 basis; 50 by internal evaluator and 50 by external evaluator. Other details regarding the deployment of evaluators and examinations will be available at various offices of the board, the notification said.

The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams was earlier concluded on April 13. The paper checking process will commence this week, the class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by May. For details on UP board exam, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.

