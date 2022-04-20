Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022 Begins Today; Covid-19 Guidelines, Important Instructions

Image credit: Shutterstock UP board Class 10, 12 practical exams 2022 will be held from today.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) Class 10, 12 practical exams 2022 will be held from Wednesday, April 20. The practical examinations for high school (Class 10) exam, and intermediate (Class 12) exam will be conducted in two phases from April 20 to 27 and April 28 to May 4, 2022 respectively.



In the first phase, the 10th, 12th practical exam 2022 will be held at Agra, Saharanpur, Bareilly, Lucknow, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Faizabad, Mirzapur, Devipatan and Basti zones, and in second phase, the practical exam is scheduled to be held for Aligarh, Meerut, Muradabad, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Azamgarh and Gorakhpur zones.



UPMSP 10th, 12th Practical Exams 2022: COVID-19 Guidelines, Important Instructions For Candidates



1. Candidates must reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time for the commencement of the exam



2. Candidates need to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, weraing masks, carrying hand sanitisers is mandatory



3. Candidates will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, electronic gadgets, watches, calculators, their own stationery items, pens, wallets, and goggles



4. Do not wear any jewellery (or any metal items), shoes/footwear with thick soles.



The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 exams were earlier concluded on April 13. The paper checking process will commence this week, the class 10, 12 exam results will be announced by May. For details on the UP board exam, please visit the website- upmsp.edu.in.

