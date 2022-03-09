Uttar Pradesh UPMSP 10th, 12th Exam Dates 2022 Released; Timetable In Detail

Image credit: shutterstock.com UPMSP 10th, 12th exam datesheets is available at upmsp.edu.in

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the dates for class 10, 12 exams. The class 10, 12 exams are scheduled to be held from March 24, and will be continued till April 12.

The Class 10 UP Board exams will start with the Hindi paper on the first day, while Class 12 will start with the Military Science and Hindi papers. The exams will be held in two shifts, the first from 8 am to 11:15 am, the second between 2 pm and 5:15 pm. All the Class 10 UP Board exam papers will be held in the morning shift.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Exams 2022: Timetable

Class 10 Datesheets

March 24- Hindi, Primary Hindi

March 25- Pali, Arbi, Farsi (Morning), Music (Afternoon)

March 26- Home Science

March 28- Drawing/ Ranjan arts (Morning), Computer (Afternoon)

March 29- Sanskrit (Morning), Music instrumental (Afternoon)

March 30- Commerce (Morning), Sewing (Afternoon)

March 31- Agriculture (Morning), Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES (Afternoon)

April 4- Science

April 6- English - New Syllabus, English - Old syllabus

April 9- Social Science

April 11- Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

April 12- Maths.

Class 12 datesheets

March 24- Military science (Morning), Hindi, General Hindi (Afternoon)

March 25- Music, Dance (Morning), Agronomy (First and sixth question paper) (Afternoon shift)

March 26- Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali (Morning), Accounts, Bookkeeping and Accountancy (Afternoon)

March 28- Geography (Morning), Business Studies, Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence (Afternoon)

March 29- Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala (Morning), Economics and Commercial Geography (Afternoon)

March 30- Pali, Arabic, Farsi (Morning), English (Afternoon)

March 31- Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics (Morning), History (Afternoon)

April 1- Industrial Organization (Morning), Anthropology (Afternoon)

April 4- Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic (Morning), Biology, Maths (Afternoon)

April 6- Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) (Morning), Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics (Afternoon)

April 7- Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) (Morning), Economics, Physics (Afternoon)

April 8- Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) (Morning), Superfluous Element (Afternoon)

April 9- Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) (Morning), Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry (Afternoon)

April 11- Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) (Morning), Chemistry, Sociology (Afternoon)

April 12- Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) (Morning), Political Science (Afternoon).

Over 51 lakh (51,92,689) students will take the UPMSP Class 10, 12 exams this year. The detailed date sheet has been made available at upmsp.edu.in.