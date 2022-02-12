Uttar Pradesh UPJEE 2022 Exam Schedule Released, Registration Begins On February 15

Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- jeecup.nic.in.

UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the schedule for UPJEE 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be held from June 6 to 12, 2022. As per the schedule, the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh JEE examination will begin on February 15 and continue till April 17.

Admissions Open 2021: Apply to top Private Universities. Click here

UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the polytechnic institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- jeecup.nic.in.

The application correction window will be available between April 18 to April 22. The UPJEE 2022 admit card will be released on May 29.

UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule