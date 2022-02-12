Uttar Pradesh UPJEE 2022 Exam Schedule Released, Registration Begins On February 15
UPJEE 2022: The registration process for the Uttar Pradesh JEE examination will begin on February 15.
UPJEE 2022: The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the schedule for UPJEE 2022. The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) will be held from June 6 to 12, 2022. As per the schedule, the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh JEE examination will begin on February 15 and continue till April 17.
UPJEE is conducted for candidates seeking admission to the polytechnic institutes affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Interested candidates can apply through the official website-- jeecup.nic.in.
The application correction window will be available between April 18 to April 22. The UPJEE 2022 admit card will be released on May 29.
UPJEE 2022: Complete Schedule
- Registration starts - February 15
- Registration ends - April 17
- Application form correction - April 18 to 22
- Issue of UPJEE admit card- May 29
- UPJEE 2022 exam date - June 6 to 12
- Answer key - June 13 to 15
- UPJEE 2022 Result - June 17
- UPJEE 2022 Counselling - June 20 to August 12
UPJEE 2022: How To Register
- Visit the official website-- jeecup.admissions.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'UPJEE 2022 application' link
- Complete the registration process by filling in the required details.
- Login to JEECUP website and access the UPJEE 2022 application form
- Fill in the form and upload the required documents
- Pay the application fee and submit the form
- Download it and take a print out for future references
While filling up the online form, candidates would be required to submit details including their name, date of birth, address, parents' name and others along with scanned documents like photograph, signature, educational certificates, ID proof like Aadhar card and others.