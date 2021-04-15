UPCET 2021 will replace UPJEE exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, or UPCET. The entrance test, scheduled to be held on May 16 will now be held on June 15. Candidates seeking admission to first year undergraduate courses, lateral entry to second year undergraduate courses and postgraduate programmes can register on the National Testing Agency (NTA) website -- upcet.nta.nic.in. The online application window will remain open until may 10.

UPCET 2021, earlier called Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE), will be held for admission to the professional courses offered by the Government, Government-aided institutions and private-unaided institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and some other state universities of Uttar Pradesh for the academic session 2021-22.

UPCET 2021

"It is hereby informed that admission to Bachelor of Technology Bio Technology, B.Tech (BT)/Bachelor of Technology Agriculture Engineering, B. Tech (AG) offered by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam University(AKTU), Lucknow, will be done on the basis of JEE( Mains) score", an official statement said.

If any seats in these courses are vacant after JEE (Mains) counselling, they would be filled, on the basis of UPCET 2021 score. It is made clear that candidates in these streams through the UPCET 2021 shall be considered only after filling the seats in these streams with students of JEE (Main) Score, it added.