Uttar Pradesh: Teacher Dismissed For Submitting Fake Education Documents

A school teacher who had been working for the last 12 years in this district of Uttar Pradesh was dismissed from service after she was found to have submitted fake education documents for getting the job.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 22, 2021 1:08 pm IST | Source: PTI

Image credit: Shutterstock
Ballia:

A school teacher who had been working for the last 12 years in this district of Uttar Pradesh was dismissed from service after she was found to have submitted fake education documents for getting the job, officials said on Thursday.

Mamta Kumari, posted at Primary School in Chhotki Vishar, has been dismissed from service, Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) Shivnarain Singh said.

On the state government's directions, the special task force had examined her certificates and found her Intermediate marksheet to be fake, he said.

After the probe, ample opportunity was given to the teacher to present her case and later action was taken against her, the BSA said.

Ms Kumari had been working as a teacher since June 27, 2009, he added.

Uttar Pradesh News
