Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Against Mop-Up Round Starts Today

UP NEET UG mop-up round choice filling starts today

The choice filling for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling mop-up round will start today, December 10. Applicants who had registered for NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling and whose names are on the merit list will be able to enter choices by December 13. Based on the preferences made by the medical aspirants, the mop-up UP NEET UG 2022 allotment result will be declared on December 15, while candidates allotted seats in a government, private medical college in the state will be able to download the allotment letter between December 16 and 18, 2022.

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) on Friday, December 9 released the UP NEET UG merit list 2022 for the mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in the medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 2,499 candidates are in the UP NEET mop-up round result list.

UP NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Fill Choices