Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Registration Ends Today Against Round-2 Counselling

UP NEET UG Counselling: Undergraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programmes can register for the second round of counselling at the official website -- upneet.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 16, 2022 11:47 am IST

New Delhi:

The last date to register for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) is today, November 16. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate medical programmes -- MBBS and BDS, can register for the second round of counselling at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is conducted by the respective state authorities. Around 32 medical and 23 dental colleges are offering seats under the state quota. Earlier, the last date to register for UP NEET 2022 UG round-2 counselling was November 14.

Recommended:  NEET Counseling Begins! Use NEET College Predictor to make your  MBBS/BDS Colleges Preference list (Govt. Colleges, Central & Deemed Universities)  as per NEET Rank & Category Check Now

Suggested: Use NEET AYUSH College Predictor to check your admission chances in BAMS/BHMS/BUMS/BSMS Colleges Check Now

To register for NEET UG round-2 counselling, candidates will be required to log in at the upneet.gov.in website with their roll numbers and NEET application numbers. UP NEET UG 2022 medical aspirants will have to complete the registration, make online payment of the registration fee and pay the security amount.

UP NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How To Register

  1. Visit the official website -- upneet.gov.in
  2. On the Home Page, click on the UP NEET 2022 registration link
  3. Enter NEET UG 2022 roll number and password
  4. Fill in the UP NEET application form and submit
  5. Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 round-2 counselling application form

After the round-2 UP NEET counselling registration gets over, the administering body will issue the merit list and candidates will have to fill the choices, accept the seats and report to the allotted colleges within the stipulated date.

UP NEET
