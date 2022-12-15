Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Result Today

UP NEET mop-up round result today

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) Uttar Pradesh will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) mop-up round result today, December 15. As many as 32 medical and 23 dental colleges will be offering UG medical seats for the 2022-23 academic year under the Uttar Pradesh state quota. The upneet.gov.in will host the result of UP mop-up round of counselling.

UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling: How To Check result

Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in On the Home Page, click on the UP NEET 2022 mop-up result link Enter NEET 2022 roll number and password, if required Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling result

After the declaration of the mop-up NEET UP counselling result, the Directorate will allow the candidates to download the UP NEET allotment letter and take admissions against the mop-up round between December 16 and December 18. The UP NEET mop-up round result scheduled to be announced today will be announced after considering the choices filled by the candidates.

The DMET Uttar Pradesh on December 9 declared the state merit list against mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes. As many as 2,499 candidates were shortlisted in the state merit list of mop-up round 2022 counselling UP.