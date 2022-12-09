Uttar Pradesh UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Registration Ends Today

UP NEET UG mop-up round registration ends

The last date to apply online for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) is today, December 9. Undergraduate medical aspirants seeking admission to medical programmes including at MBBS and BDS can register for the mop-up round of counselling at the official website -- upneet.gov.in. Around 32 medical and 23 dental colleges are offering UG medical seats under the state quota.

Latest: Start your NEET 2023 Preparation with AI Coach Study Modules & Unlimited Mock Tests. Join Now!

Browse: Just Study 32% of the NEET syllabus and Score upto 100%, All you need to know about NEET Most Scoring Chapters And Topics. Know More.

Recommended: Attempt NEET FREE Mock test & Boost your preparation. Try Now!

Don't Miss: Free Download NEET previous year question papers. Click Here

To register online for NEET UG mop-up round counselling, medical aspirants will be required to log in at the official upneet.gov.in website with their roll numbers and NEET UG 2022 application numbers. UP NEET 2022 applicants will have to complete the registration, make the online payment of the NEET registration fee and pay the security amount.

UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up Round Counselling: How To Register

Go to the official website -- upneet.gov.in On the Home Page, click on the UP NEET 2022 mop-up registration link Enter NEET 2022 roll number and password Fill in the UP NEET UG application form and submit Download and take a printout of the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling application form

After the mop-up NEET UP counselling registration is over, the administering body will make the NEET UP merit list and applicants will have to fill choices, accept the seats and report to the allotted medical colleges within the stipulated date.

The UP NEET UG 2022 mop-up round merit list will be issued on December 9. After the release of the UP NEET merit list candidates will have to fill in their choices between December 10 and December 13. The mop-up round seat allotment result will be declared on December 15.