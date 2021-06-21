UP board Class 10, 12 assessment announced

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Sunday, June 20, has announced the method the UP board will apply to arrive at Class 10 and Class 12 results. As the Class 10 and Class 12 exams were cancelled, the UP board this year will use the marks obtained in previous years and from exams held during the academic year.

Recommended: Attempt JEE Main Mock test & Boost your preparation. Click Here.

For Class 10, the board will apply a 50:50 formula. On the basis of the UP Board 50:50 formula, Class 10 results will have 50 per cent weightage of marks from Class 9 and the remaining 50 per cent will be derived from Class 10 pre-board exams.

However, for the students of Class 12, the UP board result will be derived on the basis of 50:40:10 formula. While 50 per cent marks secured in Class 10 will be considered, 40 per cent of the Class 12 marks will be derived from Class 11’s annual examination or half-yearly examination and the remaining 10 per cent marks scored in Class 12 pre-board exams will be taken into consideration.

Highlights On UP Board Class 10, 12 Evaluation Criteria

Class 10 students will be marked on the basis of scores obtained in Class 9 and Class 10 pre-board exams

Class 12 students will be marked on the basis of scores obtained in Class 10, Class 11 and Class 12 pre-board exams

The UP board will not announce any merit list this year for the Class 10 and Class 12 results in the absence of board exams

Students unsatisfied with the UP board evaluation criteria will be provided with an opportunity to appear for the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

The board has not yet announced the UP result date. The board might announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on the same day, or announce them on different days

A total of 56,03,813 candidates have registered for the UPMSP Classes 10 and 12 board exams this year. Out of the total registrations, as many as 29,94,312 students have applied for Class 12 exams and 26,09,501 for Class 10 UPMSP exams.

While among the 29,94,312 students registering for the board examination from Class 10, 29,74,487 students are institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees, 25,17,658 Class 12 students are institutional examinees and 92,658 private examinees.