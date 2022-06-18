UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: How To Check

UP Board Class 10, 12 result; Steps to check

UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Saturday, June 18. The UPMSP will announce the UP Board 10th and 12th results 2022 at 2 PM today. The Uttar Pradesh board results will be available at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. UPMSP Board 10th, 12th Results Live Updates

When announced, students can check the 10th and 12th UP Board results by using their roll number and school code. The UPMSP result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future references.

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022 Via SMS:

Students can opt for an SMS facility to check the UPMSP 10th and 12th results.

SMS - UP10ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

SMS - UP12ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263

UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022: How To Check