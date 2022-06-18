UP Board Result 2022 For Class 10th Matric, 12th Inter Exams Today

UP board 10th, 12th result 2022 today

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will declare the UP board 10th result 2022 and UP board 12th result 2022 today, June 18. UPMSP result 2022 will be declared on the official website of UP board -- upmsp.edu.in. Apart from upmsp.edu.in, the UP board result 2022 Class 10 and UP board result 2022 Class 12 will also be made available at upresults.nic.in and results.upmsp.edu.in. UP board held the Class 10, 12 board exams in March-April for over 51 lakh students.

The board has cautioned students and parents against falling prey to fraudulent calls. The board said that it is aware that students and their parents might receive calls to increase the marks of UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exam. The board has asked the students and their parents to not fall prey against such calls and report such calls to UPMSP

A total of 27,81,654 students have registered for Class 10 exam this year, of which 12,28,456 are female students and 15,53,198 are male. As many as 24,11,035 Class 12 students have registered for UP Board exam this year, of which 10,86,835 are girls and 13,24,200 students are boys.

Last year the result was declared on July 31. The overall pass percentage for the UPMSP Matric Class 10 result last year was 99.53 per cent, while it was 97.88 per cent in Inter Class 12.