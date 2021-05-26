UP board exam date by May 31

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dinesh Sharma, has said that they are analysing the COVID-19 situation in the state at the moment and a final decision on UP Board exams will likely be taken by end of this month after having a discussion with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We have already printed the papers, made sets of decoded copies, and allocated 8,513 centers to follow social distancing during examinations. We're analysing COVID situation. We'll discuss with CM and final decision will likely be taken by end of this month,” Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma said.

The minister also informed that in the meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, 90 per cent of the states demanded to conduct 12th board exams as Class 12 marks are considered in higher studies.

“In the meeting with Rajnath Singh, 90% of states demanded to conduct 12th exams as 12th's result is counted in further education of a student. We've discussed our situation with Centre,” Mr Sharma added.

Speaking on the issue of pending UP board exam, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh said: “When education department will finalise (dates for 12th board exams) then health department will see how to maintain COVID protocols in [exam] centres. We've conducted panchayat polls and other programmes following COVID protocols. So, it won't be difficult for us”.