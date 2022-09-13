  • Home
Uttar Pradesh UP Board Announces 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The candidates can check the 10th, 12th compartment exam result, and download scorecard on the official websites-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 9:35 am IST

Download UP Board 10th, 12th compartment exam scorecard at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

UP Board 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has announced the results for Class 10, 12 compartment exams 2022. The candidates can check the 10th, 12th compartment exam result, and download scorecard on the official websites-- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The compartment exam was held on August 27.

The UP Board 10th, 12th compartment result will be available on the websites- upmsp.edu.in, results.upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

  1. Visit the official website- upmsp.edu.in
  2. Click on the designated result link
  3. Enter your roll number and school code
  4. Your UP Board compartment results will be displayed on the screen
  5. Download the UPMSP result and take a printout for future reference.

The Uttar Pradesh Board earlier announced the results for Class 10, 12 exams 2022, the pass percentage in 10th was 88.18 per cent, while a total of 85.33 per cent students passed in the UP Board 12th exam successfully this year. To get a pass certificate from the UP Board, candidates need to score at least 33 per cent marks in all subjects.

