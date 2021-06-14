Image credit: Shutterstock Up Board Class 10, Inter result soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Board of Secondary Education will soon issue the guidelines and prepare the results of Classes 10 and 12 students. In the absence of examinations, the Board will not release a merit list this year, the chief minister said.

“Guidelines regarding High School and Intermediate examinations of the Board of Secondary Education will be decided soon and the result of the examination will be prepared based on that. This time, due to non-conduct of 10th and 12th examinations, merit list of examination results will not be released,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office tweeted.

The state government has also decided to give fair chance to those students of Class 10 and Class 12 who wish to appear in board examinations to increase their marks. The examinations will be conducted in an online mode as and when the pandemic situation improves in the state.

“The examination of students will be conducted through online medium by the Department of Technical Education. Decision will be taken soon regarding promotion of students by the Higher Education Department,” Mr Adityanath said.

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council has cancelled board examinations for Class 12 students in view of the coronavirus situation in the state. The students will be evaluated based on their performance in Classes 10 and 11.

The Council’s decision to cancel Class 12 examinations would benefit over 26 lakh students who had registered for the Uttar Pradesh Class 12 board exams this year.

The state had earlier called off the board examinations for Class 10 students and decided to promote over 29 lakh students to the higher grade without examination.

The state government has also decided to promote students of Class 6, 7, 8, 9 and 11 without examination.

UPMSP Correction Window

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on Saturday said it will open the correction window for students who had registered for Class 10 or High School and Class 12 or Intermediate board exams. Students are allowed to make correction in their names on the board’s official website, upmsp.edu.in. The window will be available for three days – from June 15 to 17.