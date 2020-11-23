Uttar Pradesh: Universities, Colleges Reopen From Today With 50% Attendance

  • Home
Universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh have reopened from today with 50% attendance. The higher education institutes have been allowed to reopen in a phased manner to avoid overcrowding at campuses.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Nov 23, 2020 10:54 am IST | Source: ANI

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

In a first, Banaras Hindu University has allowed final year students of PhD programmes of Science streams to visit their respective departments or labs for research work in phases.

BHU has formed core committees for the implementation and monitoring of guidelines.

BHU had said that it will decide on further re-opening of the departments of other streams after reviewing the situation in the first phase.

1606108737853UP Colleges Reopening: Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur (Photo: ANI)

"It feels good to be back to the University. We will follow all precautionary measures," a student of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur, told ANI.

BHU had said that it will follow guidelines prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the government.

Students will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing norms inside the campus.

Students will be required to undertake that they will follow the guidelines after entering the campus. They will be required to carry ID cards at all times and sign the movement register of the hostel.

Universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh were closed in March, following the nationwide lockdown enforced by the Central Government in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

