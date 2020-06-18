  • Home
Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government Of Uttar Pradesh, has ordered institutions to ensure necessary arrangements for conducting exams of higher education institutes for 2019-20, and BEd 2020 exams.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jun 18, 2020 8:00 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Annual and semester exams of universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted after June 30, 2020, Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government Of Uttar Pradesh, said in a statement. Mr. Tiwari has also ordered institutions to ensure necessary arrangements for conducting 2019-20 exams in higher education institutes and BEd 2020 exams.

“Annual and semester exams in state universities and colleges will be conducted after June 30,” Rajendra Kumar Tiwari, Chief Secretary, Government Of UP, said on social media.

“Ensure necessary arrangements for exams in higher education institutions for 2019-20 and BEd 2020 exams,” Mr. Tiwari added.

Semester Exams And Sanitizers

Mr. Tiwari has also ordered institutes to arrange alcohol-based sanitizers for candidates.

“To ensure successful conduction of exams, institutes must arrange alcohol-based sanitizer for students so that they can disinfect their hands before entering the venue,” Mr. Tiwari added.

Educational institutes in Uttar Pradesh are currently closed due to the lockdown enforced to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Previously, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed state officials to start online classes in all institutes and to work on a permanent model to continue the online teaching-learning process.

COVID-19 Uttar Pradesh Universities
