The Uttar Pradesh universities have been directed to complete exams by August 15

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Dinesh Sharma, in a meeting held through video conferencing with the Vice Chancellors of state universities, directed to conduct examinations by August 15 and declare all the results by the end of August. Mr Sharma also asked universities to ensure that the duration of the examination should not exceed one and a half hours. The universities have also been asked to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The meeting was held to discuss the preparation for the conduct of examinations for the year 2020-21, implementation of minimum uniform courses, progress in introducing new courses like Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Nursing, among others.

Mr Sharma has directed institutions to begin the admission process in an online mode from August 15 by adopting a transparent policy for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The minister also told the vice-chancellors to start the new session in September so that students do not face any kind of inconvenience in their studies.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Sharma directed that in the context of National Education Policy-2020, the work of implementing minimum uniform courses in state universities from the academic session 2021-22 should be done on a priority basis. He directed that all the dues should be paid and the dependents of the deceased should be appointed as per rules in the state universities.