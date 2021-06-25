  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Universities Asked To Complete Exams By August 15

Uttar Pradesh Universities Asked To Complete Exams By August 15

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh directed to conduct examinations by August 15 and declare all the results by the end of August.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 25, 2021 11:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 Announced; Where, How To Download
J&K Students Association Demands Entrance Exam Centre In Srinagar
Toycathon 2021: PM Modi Asks People To Be 'Vocal For Local Toys'
Toycathon 2021: PM Modi To Interact With Participants Today At 11 Am
BJ Medical College Played Crucial Role During Covid: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister
Toycathon 2021: Smriti Irani, Sanjay Dhotre Jointly Inaugurate Grand Finale
Uttar Pradesh Universities Asked To Complete Exams By August 15
The Uttar Pradesh universities have been directed to complete exams by August 15
New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Dr Dinesh Sharma, in a meeting held through video conferencing with the Vice Chancellors of state universities, directed to conduct examinations by August 15 and declare all the results by the end of August. Mr Sharma also asked universities to ensure that the duration of the examination should not exceed one and a half hours. The universities have also been asked to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government.

The meeting was held to discuss the preparation for the conduct of examinations for the year 2020-21, implementation of minimum uniform courses, progress in introducing new courses like Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Nursing, among others.

Mr Sharma has directed institutions to begin the admission process in an online mode from August 15 by adopting a transparent policy for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The minister also told the vice-chancellors to start the new session in September so that students do not face any kind of inconvenience in their studies.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Sharma directed that in the context of National Education Policy-2020, the work of implementing minimum uniform courses in state universities from the academic session 2021-22 should be done on a priority basis. He directed that all the dues should be paid and the dependents of the deceased should be appointed as per rules in the state universities.

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh Universities
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Madhyamik Result To Be Declared Today
Live | BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2021 Live Updates: Odisha Madhyamik Result To Be Declared Today
AP EAMCET Application Begins Soon; All You Need To Know
AP EAMCET Application Begins Soon; All You Need To Know
NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 Announced; Where, How To Download
NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 Announced; Where, How To Download
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result: 5 Points To Remember
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result: 5 Points To Remember
Maharashtra Class 10 Result By July 15, FYJC Admissions Through Common Entrance Test: Varsha Gaikwad
Maharashtra Class 10 Result By July 15, FYJC Admissions Through Common Entrance Test: Varsha Gaikwad
.......................... Advertisement ..........................