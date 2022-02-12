Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For All Classes From February 14

  • Home
All educational institutions from Nursery/Class 1 will remain open from February 14 till the next order following COVID-19 guidelines, the government order said.

Earlier, the UP government had allowed resumption of offline classes for students of classes 9-12.
New Delhi:

Schools for Nursery students, Classes 1-12, Colleges and all other educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh can reopen for offline classes from February 14, the state government has said. The decision is a part of relaxations in Covid curbs announced by the government on February 11, considering a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the UP government had allowed resumption of offline classes for students of classes 9-12. Schools were ordered shut in the state till February 6 following an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state but students in higher classes were allowed to come back to schools from February 7 following Covid SOPs – social distancing, wearing of face masks etc.

Most of the states have already reopened educational institutions, after having to shut those in January-February amid fears of the new Omicron variant.

The centre has recently released revised guidelines for schools reopening according to which states and Union Territories can now decide at their level if parents’ consent is needed for students to attend classes.

