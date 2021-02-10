Image credit: Shutterstock Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8

Schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened today, February 10, for Classes 6 to 8, for the first time since they were shut in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh schools have reopened in accordance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry for reopening the schools.

For students of Classes 1 to 5, UP schools will reopen on March 1, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had said.

The school authorities have been asked to comply with the health protocols including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and using hand sanitisers inside the school.

For offline or physical classes, the schools have been directed to prepare their classrooms and other common areas as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Residential schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened yesterday, February 9, for Classes 9-12. These include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)