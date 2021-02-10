  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8

Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8

UP School Reopening: Schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened today, February 10, for Classes 6 to 8. The schools had been shut since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 10, 2021 10:30 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government To Collaborate With IITs, TERI For Real-Time Monitoring Of Pollution Sources
National Essay Writing Competition For High School Students: Register By March 15
Financial Education To Be Part Of School Textbooks In Manipur: Official
Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM Modi To Interact With Students Ahead Of Board Exams
Bihar To Have University Devoted To Fine Arts; Proposal Likely In Budget
Uttar Pradesh Residential Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 From February 9
Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8
Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen Today For Classes 6 To 8
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Schools in Uttar Pradesh have reopened today, February 10, for Classes 6 to 8, for the first time since they were shut in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Uttar Pradesh schools have reopened in accordance with the COVID-19 Standard Operating Protocols (SOP) issued by the Union Health Ministry for reopening the schools.

For students of Classes 1 to 5, UP schools will reopen on March 1, Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi had said.

The school authorities have been asked to comply with the health protocols including wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and using hand sanitisers inside the school.

For offline or physical classes, the schools have been directed to prepare their classrooms and other common areas as per the COVID-19 guidelines.

Residential schools in Uttar Pradesh reopened yesterday, February 9, for Classes 9-12. These include Jawahar Navodaya vidyalayas, Sainik schools, Rajkiye Ashram Padhati vidyalayas and other schools.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said the decision has been taken to regularise the academic session, hit by the coronavirus pandemic, in the interest of the students as well as in view of the upcoming board examinations.

(With inputs from PTI)

Click here for more Education News
Education News
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi Government To Collaborate With IITs, TERI For Real-Time Monitoring Of Pollution Sources
Delhi Government To Collaborate With IITs, TERI For Real-Time Monitoring Of Pollution Sources
National Essay Writing Competition For High School Students: Register By March 15
National Essay Writing Competition For High School Students: Register By March 15
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes Today
Odisha To Resume Pre-Final Year UG, First-Year PG Classes Today
Coaching Centres, ITIs, Libraries Get Nod To Reopen In Raipur
Coaching Centres, ITIs, Libraries Get Nod To Reopen In Raipur
Haryana Board's Annual Secondary, Senior Secondary Exams From April 20
Haryana Board's Annual Secondary, Senior Secondary Exams From April 20
.......................... Advertisement ..........................