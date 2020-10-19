Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 9 To 12 Today After 6 Months Break

After remaining closed for over six months, schools in Uttar Pradesh will reopen for Classes 9 to 12 from today, October 19. Ensuring the safety and security of thousands of students, the Uttar Pradesh Government has issued a slew of guidelines in the view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the directive, schools will have to follow all necessary protocols including social distancing and proper sanitisation of premises. Classes will be conducted in shifts and students will not be allowed to gather at any point.

Prior to the entry in school premises, students will be required to submit written permission from their parents or guardians, failing to which, they wouldn’t be allowed to attend the classes.

After proper consideration by the government, it was decided that classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 of all boards outside containment zones will be resumed, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement.

“The students would be allowed to attend classes only after they furnish written permission from their parents or guardians as their health and future are important. Additional Chief Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla, has issued an order in this connection and a standard operating procedure (SOP) on health, sanitation and necessary protocols has already been issued for the reopening of schools,” Mr Sharma added.

Mr Sharma informed that the schools will run in shifts and the health of students will be the top priority. He said 50 per cent of the students should be called in every class on one day and the remaining 50 per cent the next day. The first shift will be held for the students of Classes 9 and 10. Students of Classes 11 and 12 will be called in the second shift.

The online class will continue along with offline and no student will be forced to come to school. “Directives have also been issued to continue online teaching and encouraging it. Priority should be given to calling those students to school who do not have access to online teaching,” Mr Sharma said.

Before reopening, Uttar Pradesh schools will have to undertake proper sanitisation and this exercise is mandatory before every shift on a regular basis, the deputy chief minister said. Sanitiser, hand wash, thermal scanning and arrangement for primary treatment should be available in all schools, he said.

In case of symptoms of cold or fever in any student, teacher or other employees, they will be sent home after primary treatment, the statement said. School buses used by the students should be properly sanitised every day and proper distance should be maintained in seating arrangements, it said. All teachers, students and workers should compulsorily use masks and the school management should keep reserve masks, it added.

Punjab and Sikkim Government have also decided to reopen schools. Punjab schools will reopen today for students of Classes 9 to 12. The classes will be held in the areas outside containment zones. Schools in Sikkim, as per government’s order, will reopen today in a graded manner. Winter vacations will be cancelled and in a bid to cover the loss, classes will be held six days a week.

(With inputs from PTI)