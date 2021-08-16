Uttar Pradesh Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 With Covid Protocols

  • Home
Offline teaching-learning activities for Classes 9 to 12 students in Uttar Pradesh resumed on Monday, with strict health and Covid safety precautions in place.

Aug 16, 2021

UP School Reopen: Offline Classes for 9 to 12 students resumed on Monday(Representational)
New Delhi:

Offline teaching-learning activities for Classes 9 to 12 students in Uttar Pradesh resumed on Monday, with strict health and Covid safety precautions in place. The state government has allowed the resumption of classes in two shifts – from 8 am to 12 pm and from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm – with 50 per cent of students in each shift.

Classes will be held from Monday to Friday and both students and staff will be required to follow the covid protocols such as wearing masks and using sanitizers within the school premises.

This decision has been taken by Yogi Adityanath led the UP government as the COVID-19 cases are dripping off in the state.

Students are required to carry COVID-19 essentials like sanitizers, face masks, handwash, etc. in the school premises.

Schools have been closed due to COVID-19 for more than a year now and as the coronavirus pandemic has started deescalating various states all across the country are planning to reopen the schools in a phased manner.

Detailed SOPs have been launched by some of the state governments. States like Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Lakshadweep, Puducherry, Nagaland, Chhattisgarh, and Himachal Pradesh have started offline classes in the first week of August.

Bihar and Andhra Pradesh are two other states that have commenced physical classes from August 16.

On August 7, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted regarding the reopening of Classes 9 to 12 and colleges with 50 per cent capacity.

Additionally, the Karnataka government has decided to reopen schools for students in Classes 9 to 12. However, schools will reopen only in those districts where the COVID-19 positivity rate is less than 2 per cent.

