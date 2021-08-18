Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-8

UP school reopening news: The state has already allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 9 to 12 with strict COVID-19 protocol from August 16.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 9:25 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Releases SOP For Reopening Schools From September 1
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: BSEB To Release First Merit List Today
Delhi Government School To Be Renamed After Olympic Medal Winner Ravi Dahiya: Manish Sisodia
Schools Reopen In Odisha For Class 9 Students
Application Process For Admissions In DSEU To Close On August 17
Prime Minister Modi Urges Olympic Athletes To Visit 75 Schools Each By 2023 Independence Day
Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-8
Uttar Pradesh schools to reopen for Classes 1-8 in August, September (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Lucknow:

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 6 to 8 from August 23 and for grades 1 to 5 from September 1, officials said in Lucknow.

The state has already allowed physical classes in schools for students of grades 9 to 12 with strict COVID-19 protocol from August 16.

"The order has been issued to open schools for students of classes 6-8 from September 23 and for classes 1-5 from September 1," a senior official said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials to consider the resumption of teaching activity for Classes 6 to 8 from August 23 after Rakshabandhan.

On Tuesday, the state had reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and a total number of 420 active cases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News UP Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Advanced: IIT Kharagpur Institutes Full Ride Scholarship For Top 100 Rankers
JEE Advanced: IIT Kharagpur Institutes Full Ride Scholarship For Top 100 Rankers
UPMSP Extends Deadline For 2022 Board Exam Fee Submission, Classes 9-12 Admission
UPMSP Extends Deadline For 2022 Board Exam Fee Submission, Classes 9-12 Admission
Tamil Nadu Releases SOP For Reopening Schools From September 1
Tamil Nadu Releases SOP For Reopening Schools From September 1
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
Calicut University Results 2021 Released For UG 6th Semester, Direct Link
NEP To Turn India Into Global Knowledge Hub: Dharmendra Pradhan
NEP To Turn India Into Global Knowledge Hub: Dharmendra Pradhan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................