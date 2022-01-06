Uttar Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Amid Covid; Classes Will Continue Online

UP schools to remain closed

In view of the rapid increase in the number of Covid cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of schools for the students of Classes 1 to 12. For the children in Anganbadis, the government said although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Formal offline classes for the students of Classes 1 to 10 will stop from today, January 6 to January 16. However, schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

The decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on a day the state reported 992 new infection cases. Currently, no UP district has more that 1,000 coronavirus cases. The CM said genome sequencing has confirmed 23 Omicron variant cases in the state. Tracing and testing of those who came in contact with them should be done, the CM said on Tuesday.

The chief minister said there is no need to panic. “Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.