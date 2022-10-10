Uttar Pradesh Schools In These Districts To Remain Closed Today Due To Heavy Rains

UP schools closed in these districts today due to rains

Several districts of Uttar Pradesh have announced holiday for all schools today, October 10, considering the heavy rains. District authorities including Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, Aligarh, Mathura, Kanpur, Etah, Mainpuri, Unnao, Raebareli and Firozabad have ordered the closure of schools. All classes in these schools across educational boards, be it state government, private or semi government-aided, in these districts have been ordered to remain closed today. Several parts of Uttar Pradesh received heavy rains on Sunday, October 9, and more showers are likely today.

“Due to excessive rain in the district and keeping in view the possibility of excessive rain, the District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has declared a holiday on October 10 (Monday) in government, semi-government aided and unaided recognized schools of all the boards operating from class 1 to 12 of the district,” District School Inspector Dharamveer Singh said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), according to PTI, also issued an orange alert in view of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightening for western Uttar Pradesh areas on Sunday and asked the authorities to stay alert for Monday.

In Aligarh, the schools however will remain closed till October 12, while in Kasganj district, schools have been ordered shut on October 10 and October 11.