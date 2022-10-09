  • Home
Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Incessant Rain

The schools will be closed tomorrow in several districts of Uttar Pradesh- Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Hapur

Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 9, 2022 11:05 pm IST

Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Incessant Rain
The schools will be closed tomorrow in several districts of Uttar Pradesh
Image credit: shutterstock.com

Due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh, schools in several districts- Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Hapur will be closed on Monday, October 10. The schools have been asked to share the information about school closure through respective WhatsApp groups.

On Friday, parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day. The Meteorological Department also predicted heavy rainfall tomorrow in parts of northern India and its adjoining areas.

