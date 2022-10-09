Uttar Pradesh: Schools In Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur To Be Closed Tomorrow Due To Incessant Rain

Image credit: shutterstock.com The schools will be closed tomorrow in several districts of Uttar Pradesh

Due to heavy downpour in Uttar Pradesh, schools in several districts- Lucknow, Noida, Kanpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Agra, Hapur will be closed on Monday, October 10. The schools have been asked to share the information about school closure through respective WhatsApp groups.

Uttar Pradesh | Cities including Lucknow, Noida, Gaziabad, Kanpur & Agra shut schools for all children up to class XII owing to a warning of heavy rainfall issued by the weather department for Oct 10. The state has already been witnessing incessant rainfalls in the past few days — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 9, 2022

On Friday, parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed heavy rainfall throughout the day. The Meteorological Department also predicted heavy rainfall tomorrow in parts of northern India and its adjoining areas.