Uttar Pradesh: Schools From Class 1 To 12, Coaching Centres Shut Till May 10

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced all government and private schools for Classes 1 to 12 along with coaching centres will remain closed till May 10.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 1, 2021 10:17 am IST

All schools from Class 1 to 12 in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till May 10
New Delhi:

Due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the state, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday announced all government and private schools for Classes 1 to 12 along with coaching centres will remain closed till May 10. The state government has also announced the suspension of online classes till May 10. Earlier, the government had given an order to shut down the educational institutes in the state till April 30. The closure of schools has now been extended.

“In view of COVID-19, all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 will remain closed till May 10. Coaching institutions will also be closed and online classes should also be suspended,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh allowed the teachers of government schools across the state to work from home till May 20.

The announcement was made by Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi. “In view of the current situation of COVID-19, all teachers and teachers of Kasturba Gandhi girls school will be allowed to work from home by May 20, 2021,” Mr Dwivedi tweeted.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also postponed university and college exams in the state till May 15. A decision regarding these exams will be taken in the first week of May, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said.

