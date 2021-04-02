  • Home
In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh Government has announced that all government and non-government schools for Classes 1 to 8 will be closed till April 11.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 2, 2021 3:38 pm IST
Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Students Of Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Closed Till April 11
In view of the increasing COVID-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh Government has decided to keep the schools closed for the students of Class 1 to Class 8 till April 11. The decision to close the schools will be applicable to both the Uttar Pradesh Government and private schools. Although academic work in the schools will not function during the period, teachers will have to visit the schools regularly for administrative works.

A social media post from the Chief Minister’s office announced the closure of schools. It said: “In view of the corona transition, all the council and private schools from Class 1 to Class 8 should be closed till April 11, 2021. During this period, academic work in these schools will remain closed, while teachers will keep coming to the school for administrative work.”

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh Government had shut schools for students up to Class 8 till April 4. Several state governments have announced the closure of schools and colleges following a spike in COVID-19 daily cases in the country.

