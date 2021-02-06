Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Classes 1-5 To Reopen From March 1

Uttar Pradesh: Schools For Classes 1-5 To Reopen From from March 1

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday decided to reopen schools for Classes 6 to 8 from February 10. The schools were closed in March last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to a letter sent by Additional Chief Secretary (Basic Education) Renuka Kumar to the DG of Basic Education Department, schools for Classes 6 to 8 will reopen from February 10 and Classes 1 to 5 from March 1.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had told officials that to ensure the reopening of educational institutions across the state.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh To Reopen Schools For Classes 1 To 8

"Following the Centre's guideline, steps should be taken to begin teaching in educational institutions in the state. First, higher and secondary educational institutions should be reopened and later classes should be started in all schools," he said.

A government spokesman said the Education Department has already issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by the educational institutions.

To ensure the safety of students, classrooms will be sanitised. Arrangements for thermal scanning, face masks, social distancing and first aid have been ensured in all schools, he said. Schools for Classes 9 to 12 had reopened in the state on October 19.