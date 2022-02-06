  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7

Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct the pre-board exams before the board exams. UPMSP has issued an order to make pre-board examinations compulsory for all schools.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Feb 6, 2022 1:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Gujarat: Schools For Classes 1 To 9 To Reopen From Monday
Nursery Admissions: Delhi Schools Release First List, Second List To Be Out On February 21
Madhya Pradesh Government Eyes To Introduce 'Happiness' Subject In School Syllabus
Odisha Releases Classroom Schedule For School Students
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Sanitisation Of Premises: DDMA Guidelines For Reopening Of Schools, Universities
Gauhati High Court Upholds Government Decision To Convert Madrassas Into General Schools
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7
UP schools, colleges to reopen from February 7
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be reopened from Monday, February 7. The schools will conduct physical classes for 9th to 12th standards. As per an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, all Covid SOPs- social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions.

The schools, colleges were earlier directed to remain closed till February 6. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct the pre-board exams before the board exams. UPMSP has issued an order to make pre-board examinations compulsory for all schools.

Over 51 lakh students have registered for UPMSP class 10, 12 board exams 2022 this year. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 51.74 lakh (51,74,583) students applied for the class 10, 12 board exams, with 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students for class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students for class 12.

Also, as many as 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students applied for the both class 9 and 11 exams, with 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students registered for the Class 9 exam, and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) students for Class 11 exam.

Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the UP board practical will begin in the third week of February, a UPMSP statement said.

Click here for more Education News
UP Schools School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
GATE 2022 Day 2 LIVE: Forenoon Session Concludes, Check Paper Analysis
Live | GATE 2022 Day 2 LIVE: Forenoon Session Concludes, Check Paper Analysis
Delhi University Forms Panel For Central Universities Common Entrance Test
Delhi University Forms Panel For Central Universities Common Entrance Test
GATE 2022 LIVE: Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
GATE 2022 LIVE: Check Paper Analysis, Candidates' Reactions
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced; Direct Link, Websites
Live | CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Know When 10th, 12th Results To Be Announced; Direct Link, Websites
ICSE, ISC Results 2021 On February 7: How To Download 10th, 12th Scorecards
ICSE, ISC Results 2021 On February 7: How To Download 10th, 12th Scorecards
.......................... Advertisement ..........................