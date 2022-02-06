Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Reopen From February 7

Image credit: shutterstock.com UP schools, colleges to reopen from February 7

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will be reopened from Monday, February 7. The schools will conduct physical classes for 9th to 12th standards. As per an order issued by Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, home, all Covid SOPs- social distancing, wearing of face masks need to be followed at the time of reopening of physical classes in educational institutions.

The schools, colleges were earlier directed to remain closed till February 6. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will conduct the pre-board exams before the board exams. UPMSP has issued an order to make pre-board examinations compulsory for all schools.

Uttar Pradesh | Educational institutions for classes 9 & above, along with all degree colleges, will be restarted from February 7, 2022, until further orders: Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish K Awasthi pic.twitter.com/NAYtREJSwo — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 6, 2022

Over 51 lakh students have registered for UPMSP class 10, 12 board exams 2022 this year. According to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), a total of 51.74 lakh (51,74,583) students applied for the class 10, 12 board exams, with 27.83 lakh (27,83,742) students for class 10 and 23.91 lakh (23,91,841) students for class 12.

Also, as many as 58.70 lakh (58,70,938) students applied for the both class 9 and 11 exams, with 31.92 lakh (31,92,815) students registered for the Class 9 exam, and 26.78 lakh (26,78,123) students for Class 11 exam.

Class 10 and Class 12 UP board exams in 2022 will be conducted in February-March. While the theory exams are scheduled for the fourth week of March and the UP board practical will begin in the third week of February, a UPMSP statement said.