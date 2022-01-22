Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30

Image credit: shutterstock.com The educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further close all educational institutions in the state- schools and colleges till January 30. The state government on January 5 directed to shut all schools, colleges in the state till January 16, which was further extended till January 23. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganbadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.