  • Home
  • Education
  • Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30

Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30

The schools, colleges in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 22, 2022 2:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Delhi Government To Conduct Study To Understand Impact Of Covid Pandemic On School Children
194 Schools Have Applied To Get Affiliated To Sainik School Society: Ministry Of Defence
Maharashtra Schools To Reopen Next Week; Mix Reactions From Students, Teachers, Parents
School Infrastructure Development Sees No Progress In Andhra Pradesh
Maharashtra School Reopening: Local Authorities To Take Final Call
Manish Sisodia Reviews Online Teaching Process In Delhi Government Schools
Uttar Pradesh Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Till January 30
The educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till January 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Due to the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to further close all educational institutions in the state- schools and colleges till January 30. The state government on January 5 directed to shut all schools, colleges in the state till January 16, which was further extended till January 23. Meanwhile, the schools can continue online classes for their students.

For the students of Class 11 and Class 12, the UP government said, classes will be held in online mode and schools will organise vaccination camps to vaccinate the students between 15 and 18 age groups. Students will be allowed to visit their schools to get vaccinated against Covid.

For children in Anganbadis, although the classes have been discontinued, the distribution of food and rations will continue.

Click here for more Education News
Uttar Pradesh School Uttar Pradesh Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Application Window For Admission To IGNOU’s AICTE-Approved MBA Programme Open; Direct Link Here
Application Window For Admission To IGNOU’s AICTE-Approved MBA Programme Open; Direct Link Here
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET, School Reopening
Live | Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET, School Reopening
Delhi Government To Conduct Study To Understand Impact Of Covid Pandemic On School Children
Delhi Government To Conduct Study To Understand Impact Of Covid Pandemic On School Children
All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result In February First Week
All India Bar Examination XVI (AIBE 16) Result In February First Week
JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern For Engineering Entrance Test From Last Year; Important Topics
JEE Main 2022: Exam Pattern For Engineering Entrance Test From Last Year; Important Topics
.......................... Advertisement ..........................